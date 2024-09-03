"Have to opt a different process, approach...": Aparshakti Khurana on preparing for his role in 'Berlin'

New Delhi [India], September 3 : Aparshakti Khurana, who has carved a niche for himself with his roles in a string of successful films including 'Stree', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and 'Stree 2', will now appear in a different avatar in his upcoming movie 'Berlin'.

'Berlin' is set in New Delhi in the politically charged atmosphere of the 1990s. Aparshakti talked about playing a different and more challenging role in the film.

In a conversation with ANI, he shared, "The most important jump is from comedy to serious cinema. Secondly, in most of my films, I had to work on dialects but this is the first time I have to opt for a different process and approach."

Excited about the project, Aparshakti, who plays the sign language expert, talked about his role and how challenging it was to prepare for it, saying, "Sign language is something you must have rarely seen someone doing. Hence it became a difficult thing to acquire. At the same time, it was a responsibility, because we are representing a community which deserves all that love and respect in the society."

Ishwak Singh, who plays the deaf-mute character in the film, called it his "dream role".

He shared, "As an actor, I would say this is a dream role and an opportunity of a lifetime because I got a chance to work with some of the great actors. Moreover, this role comes with a lot of responsibilities as I have to represent the community in the right manner and highlight the right issues."

Written and directed by Atul Sabharwal, the film stars Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, Anupriya Goenka, and Kabir Bedi.

The film will be released on ZEE5 platform.

