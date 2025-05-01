"Have we allowed them to steal the thunder?" Suniel Shetty questions if Bollywood is losing ground to international films

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : Actor Suniel Shetty has spoken up about the recent box office struggles of Bollywood films, questioning whether international movies are now dominating the Indian market.

In an interview with ANI, Shetty shared his views on why many big Hindi films are failing at the box office.

"English films are running... Humari filmein aaj 15 lakh ka business nahin kar rahi hain. So, where did we go wrong? Have we allowed the international brands to come and steal the thunder from us? Have we allowed them to take away our business?," Shetty said.

Shetty also pointed to multiple issues affecting the industry, from expensive popcorn to the falling number of theatres across the country.

"Look, we will have to reduce the prices. If the price of popcorn is higher than the ticket price, then it becomes very, very difficult. You know, the number of theatres has to increase. The number of theatres has to multiply by 5x," he said.

Reflecting on the past, Shetty recalled how earlier producers were deeply involved in every part of a film's release. "In our time, when a producer used to make a film, his life used to be tied to that film because he had to pay for it himself or take a loan to make it. For him, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday were make-or-break days."

He also criticised the corporate culture that now dominates the film industry. "And on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, if you call a corporate house, they'll say, 'I'm out for the weekend.' Our business is a weekend business," Shetty added.

Several Bollywood movies, including Salman Khan's recent Eid release Sikandar, have failed to draw large crowds to theatres. Despite this, some recent films like Kesari 2, starring Akshay Kumar, have done well and received positive reviews.

Suniel Shetty will next be seen in 'Kesari Veer', which also stars Vivek Oberoi. Directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan, the film is set to release on May 16.

