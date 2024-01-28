Hayden Panettiere wants to make an album

Los Angeles, Jan 28 Actress-singer Hayden Panettiere has shared that she would love to make an album. The 34-year-old actress showcased her singing talents when she played Juliette Barnes in the musical drama series 'Nashville'.

She has admitted that would always regret not giving singing "a shot", reports Female First UK. Hayden - who starred on the TV series between 2012 and 2018 - told E! News: "I will always regret it if I don't give singing a shot. I feel like singers have this beautiful way of getting to tell their truth and not getting in trouble for it. They can write a song and vent through that song.”

The Hollywood star has been through lots of ups and downs in her personal life, and Hayden believes it would be the best possible way to express her emotions.

She explained: "I would love an album where I would sing about what I've been through up until now in my life. "If I do an autobiography, then there might be some things I can't talk about or would be better off for me not to touch on there."

As per Female First UK, Hayden has Kaya, with her ex-partner Wladimir Klitschko, and the actress admits that her daughter is unlikely to follow in her footsteps.

The 'Heroes' star explained that Kaya simply "loves to be normal."

Hayden, who split from the former boxer in 2018, said: "I get asked all the time, 'If she wanted to be a singer or actor, what would you say?'. I look at her, that's not her thing. She's not into performing. She's all into horses ... she's so me. But she's also a little bit more reserved. She's very independent, she loves to do her own thing, loves to be normal.”

