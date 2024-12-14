Hayley Atwell set to reprise Agent Carter Role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Washington [US], December 14 : In a piece of exciting news for Marvel fans, actor Hayley Atwell is reportedly set to reprise her iconic role as Peggy Carter in the highly anticipated 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

According to Deadline, sources close to the project hint that Atwell will join Chris Evans, who is expected to return as Steve Rogers, in what promises to be a major moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film, which is slated for release on May 1, 2026, will once again be directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously helmed 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will also be on board as a producer. While plot details remain under wraps, the reunion of Atwell and Evans has sent fans into a frenzy, especially as both characters were central to the MCU's earlier phases.

Atwell's return to the MCU was first hinted at in 2021 when Deadline reported that both she and Evans were in talks about returning to their beloved roles.

While there was early speculation about a potential standalone film for Agent Carter, plans for that project never fully materialized.

However, as the new Avengers film began to take shape, it became clear that 'Avengers: Doomsday' was the perfect platform for their much-awaited comeback.

The idea of reuniting these two characters, who shared a significant partnership in the earlier 'Captain America' films, has thrilled fans who have long awaited the return of Agent Carter, especially after her standout role in the 'Agent Carter' TV series and her appearances in the MCU films.

'Avengers: Doomsday' marks the latest chapter in the MCU's ever-expanding multiverse, following the success of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

The Russo brothers, who are returning to direct, are no strangers to orchestrating large-scale superhero films.

Their previous involvement with the 'Avengers' franchise and their work on 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' and 'Captain America: Civil War' has made them fan-favourites for tackling epic, character-driven storylines.

