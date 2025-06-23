"Hazraat, Hazraat, Hazraat!" Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee remember 'Gangs of Wasseypur' as the film clocks 13 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : The much-loved crime drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur' turned 13 on Sunday, June 22.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the two-part film was released in 2012 and quickly became a cult hit. With its sharp dialogues and powerful performances, it changed the face of Indian cinema.

As the film clocked 13 years, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who rose to fame with his role in the film, took to Instagram to share a special picture with director Anurag Kashyap. The photo shows the two standing near a tree. Nawazuddin stands quietly while Kashyap is seen smoking a cigarette.

"Celebrating 13 years of Gangs Of Wasseypur," Nawazuddin wrote in the caption.

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

The post caught the attention of fans who dropped their reactions in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "Unbeatable combo. Ek aur jalwa dikhao."

Another commented, "Adha ciggerate ke liye intejar karta hua nawaj vai."

"Lagta hai kuch bada aane wala hai. Tabahi I mean Gangs of Wasseypur 3," wrote a third user.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who played Sardar Khan in the film, also marked the day with a heartfelt post.

He wrote, "Hazraat, Hazraat, Hazraat! 13 years ago, Wasseypur redefined Indian cinema. A saga of coal, crime, and cult dialogues that still echo across screens and streets. More than a project, this became a moment in history, one that shaped Indian cult cinema forever."

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

Gangs of Wasseypur was released in two parts the first on June 22 and the second on August 8, 2012. The story covered nearly seven decades, from 1941 to 2009, focusing on coal mafias, crime families, and the endless fights for power in Dhanbad.

Besides winning hearts and earning critical praise, both parts of the film turned into box office successes. Today, 'Gangs of Wasseypur' continues to enjoy a huge fan base, with many calling it one of the best Indian films ever made.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor