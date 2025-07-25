HBA Foundation launches campaign on World Drowning Prevention Day

New Delhi [India], July 25 : The Hemant Bala Advaitha (HBA) Foundation launched a nationwide Drowning Prevention Awareness Campaign to mark World Drowning Prevention Day on Friday.

It is an annual global observance declared by the United Nations to raise awareness about one of the world's most overlooked public health issues.

The initiative was inspired by the heartbreaking loss of 18-year-old Advaitha Verma, a gifted music prodigy, who drowned in Pawna Lake near Lonavala in June 2024.

His parents, Sudesh Verma and Renu Kaul Verma, have chosen to turn their grief into a movement, hoping that no other family endures the pain they now carry.

"Drowning is silent, swiftand preventable," said Sudesh Verma.

"We want to use our tragedy to warn others. If this campaign saves even one life, Advaitha's voice will continue to echo," added Sudesh Verma as per the press note by HBA.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 236,000 people die each year from drowningmaking it the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related deaths globally.

More than 90% of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, where water safety education, supervision, and emergency infrastructure remain critically lacking.

In India alone, drowning claims over 38,000 lives annually, with children aged 5 to 14 years being the most vulnerable.

Regions such as the Sundarbans in West Bengal have recorded one of the highest drowning mortality rates in the world, with more than three children under nine drowning every single day, according to a 2020 study.

"What is truly alarming is that most of these deaths are preventable. Lack of awareness, basic water safety knowledge, and unsafe recreational water bodies are major culprits," said Sudesh Verma as per the press note by HBA.

To commemorate Advaitha's legacy and connect with young people through a medium he lovedmusicthe HBA Foundation also launched the national singing competition Advaitha - A Symphony Music Award 2025.

Open to Indian vocalists aged 15-19, in Delhi and NCR, the competition encourages youth to create musical entries that raise awareness about drowning prevention.

The deadline for submission is August 15, 2025. The grand finale will be held in Delhi, this September.

The winners will receive trophies, certificates, and cash prizes.

"Music was Advaitha's soul. Through this contest, we hope his voice will carry forward this life-saving message," said Renu Kaul Verma

The HBA Foundation is calling upon schools, music academies, colleges, and youth groups across Delhi and NCR to participate and spread the word.

Special mention was made of Symbiosis's Encore music group, of which Advaitha was a part, inviting its eligible members to honour his memory by participating.

