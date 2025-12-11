"He always appreciated my work...": Kangana Ranaut remembers Dharmendra's simplicity, support at his prayer meet; Ravi Kishan says 'Learned a lot from him'

New Delhi [India], December 11 : Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut paid an emotional tribute to veteran actorDharmendra, recalling his humble roots and simplicity. She said his life inspired countless artistes and added that the "BJP family" stands firmly with Hema Malini in this moment of grief.

Speaking about the late actor, Ranaut said his journey always reminded her of her own roots. She noted that Dharmendra's presence carried the "fragrance of the village and the soil," reflecting a grounded personality despite decades of fame and success.

"Dharam ji came from a small village, just like me, and tasted the peak of success. Seeing him always reminded me of the fragrance of the village, of the soil there. He was so grounded and a really simple person...It is an hour of grief," she told the media at the prayer meet of Dharmendra.

She added that the party stands firmly with Hema Malini during this period. "So, it is a very sad time, and we feel even more saddened to see Hema ji. We stand with her in this pain, and she is an important part of the BJP. The entire BJP family is with her. The Prime Minister and all of us are with her. .," she said.

Ranaut further recalled how Dharmendra and his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, have always supported and encouraged her work in the film industry.

"Be it Dharam ji, Sunny jo or Bobby ji, they have always encouraged me...He always appreciated my work...," she added.

She recalled how the veteran star used to praise her work, "Mujhe bahut yaadein hai ki vo kehte the Kangana bahut acha kaam kar rahi ho..tum bahut acha fight karti ho apni baaton ko lekar..apne hak ke liye"( "I have many memories of him, 'Kangana, you are doing very good work... you fight very well for your beliefs and for your rights.'"

BJP MP Ravi Kishan, who also attended the prayer remembered the late actor, saying, "Mai bada bhagyashali raha ki maine unke saath 6-7 filmein ki..mai 90s ki baat kara raha hu..naya naya meri entry hoti hai maine unse bahut kuch seeka..mai unko bahut miss karunga.. mai apni kismat kahu ya jo bhi..last year yahan pe Sunny Deol sir rehte the unke makaan mein vo aaye the..pechle saal ki baat hai Dharam ji 'Ikkis' film ki shooting karane Chandigarah ja rahe the.. mai vaha gaya bahut baatein ki..cinema ki baatein bahut zindadil insaan bhavuk vyakti.. " (I consider myself very fortunate that I worked with him in six to seven films. I'm talking about the 90s... when I was new in the industry. I learned a lot from him, and I will miss him immensely. I don't know whether to call it my destiny or something else, but last year, when Sunny Deol sir was staying here at his place, Dharam ji had come. This was last yearhe was going to Chandigarh for the shooting of the film 'Ikkis'. I went there and we spoke for a long time... talked about cinema. He was such a lively and emotional person.)

One of the most iconic actors of his time, Dharmendra, who left for his heavenly abode on November 24, made his mark in Hindi cinema with memorable performances in films like 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Sholay,' 'Chupke Chupke', 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', and 'Anupama', among others.

In 2023, he surprised everyone with his stellar performance in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. He was a Member of Parliament from Bikaner (2004-2009), a judge on the reality show "India's Got Talent" (2011), and has appeared in the historical series 'Taj: Divided by Blood'.

He was also seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', which reminded a new generation of his effortless charm. His last film, 'Ikkis' is set to be released on December 25.

