"He always dreamt this moment for me": Rani Mukerji dedicates National Award win to her late father Ram Mukherjee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji dedicated her first National Award win to her late father and filmmaker Ram Mukherjee, saying that her father always dreamt of this "moment" for her.

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in the legal drama 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', which was released in the theatres in 2023.

The actress expressed her happiness at receiving the first National Award in her three-decade acting career. In the press note shared by YRF, the actress dedicated her historic win to her father, Ram Mukherjee, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 84.

"I'm truly overwhelmed to receive my first National Award in my 30-year journey as an actor. This honour means the world to me, and I want to dedicate it to my late father, who always dreamt of this moment for me. I miss him deeply today, and I know it's his blessing and my mother's constant strength and inspiration that guided me through the role of Mrs. Chatterjee," said Rani Mukerji as quoted in a press note by YRF.

In a video shared by the team, Rani Mukerji got emotional while remembering her father's wish for her to win the National Award.

She said, "My dad always wanted me and wished for me to win a National Award, but while he was alive, I never won any award. Now, wherever he is, I am sure he will be very happy, blessing me from there because my biggest champion, my dad, he really rooted for this, and this day has finally come."

The 'Hichki' actress also expressed gratitude to her fans for their support throughout her career. She called her fans her "greatest motivation".

"To my incredible fans, thank you for being by my side through every high and low. Your unwavering love and support have been my greatest motivation. I know how much this award means to all of you, and it brings me immense joy and happiness to see how happy you are," said Rani Mukerji as quoted in a press note by YRF.

The actress recalled the contribution of 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' director Ashima Chibber and the cast of the film in the making of the film during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I share this award with my brilliant director Ashima, my producers Nikkhil, Monisha, Madhu, and everyone at Zee who brought this film together. Above all, I would like to thank my entire cast and crew from Estonia and India, without whom this film would not have been possible, especially during the challenges of the COVID-19 period. The entire team of 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' poured their hearts into this powerful story, and I'm deeply grateful to each one of them," said Rani Mukerji.

The actress also expressed gratitude to the National Award jury for recognising her work and bestowing her with the National Award.

"A heartfelt thank you to the esteemed National Award jury for recognising our work. This film, and this moment, will always hold a special place in my heart," said Rani Mukerji.

The 'Hichki' actress described the award as a tribute to all the mothers around the world. She called her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway "personal" as it honoured the spirit of her motherhood.

"This award is also a tribute to all the mothers around the world - their strength, courage and unconditional love. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a story that moved me deeply because it captures the unbreakable spirit of an immigrant mother, fighting against all odds in a foreign land to protect her child. As a mother myself, this role was incredibly personal. Through this film, we tried to honour the spirit of motherhood, and I hope it serves as a reminder of the quiet power women carry within them every single day," said Rani Mukerji.

Rani Mukerji debuted with the film 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat' in Bollywood. She has starred in several iconic films like 'Chalte Chalte', 'Saathiya', 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', 'Bichhoo' and others.

