"He became a fatherly figure, taught me a lot": Naveen Bawa remembers late actor Asrani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Actor-director Naveen Bawa remembered late actor-comedian Asrani, describing him as a fatherly figure and a true professional whose discipline and dedication left a deep impression on everyone he worked with.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, " I have been a fan of his from the beginning. Even when my first play was 'Aasman Se Gire Khajoor Pe Atke', I approached him about 17-18 years ago. But the character was a little negative, so he said, 'Let's not do it now.' My play, 'Baap Ka Baap', began 12 years ago. The comedy in which he played my father. It is still going on. I still have my shows in November. So he played my father for 12 years..And while playing, he became a fatherly figure. Sometimes we used to have small fights, he used to love me, and he used to teach me as well. Pyaar bhi karte the sikhate bhi the..."

The play also features veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure.

Over his long and successful career, Asrani became one of Hindi cinema's most loved faces. Known for his perfect comic timing and screen presence, he appeared in more than 350 films across five decades.

While praising the late actor for his professionalism and dedication, Naveen added, "He used to get down at 8 in the morning. He was ready, like a star. His hair was combed, he had a shiny shirt and shoes, and he used to put on a little makeup because that was his way of getting ready. We used to rehearse, so he used to bring his coffee with him just like a professional man..."

He continued, "Last year in Kamani (Auditorium), when we had two shows, her wife was in the ICU. He couldn't come to the rehearsal because she was in the ICU, and there was no one else in her family. Till the time his show started, he was in a different mood."

However, he noted that on stage, "it didn't seem like what kind of trauma this person must have gone through. On the second day, he also performed. Third day, early morning, he came with a 6 am flight, reached here at 8 am, went straight to the hospital, and his wife's bypass surgery, or, what do you call it, pacemaker had to be done. Just imagine, a person so professional, what all he must have taught. Not just to me, the whole team... he is a disciplined person. Whatever happens, here and there, he will not forget his lines; he has to go every day, go for walks, and do whatever work he has to do. That is why he was Asrani, and that is why he sustained for so many years... I mean, as an actor, as a person, I learnt a lot from him."

Veteran actor-comedian Asrani passed away on October 20 after a prolonged illness. He began his career in the 1960s and reached his peak in the 1970s, when he became one of the most dependable character actors of the time.

Some of his most memorable roles were in films like 'Mere Apne,' 'Koshish,' 'Bawarchi,' 'Parichay,' 'Abhimaan,' 'Chupke Chupke,' 'Chhoti Si Baat', and 'Rafoo Chakkar.' He has also acted in several hit films, including 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' 'Dhamaal,' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2,' 'R... Rajkumar, 'All The Best,' and 'Welcome,' among others.

However, one of his most iconic performances remains his role as the eccentric jail warden in the 1975 classic 'Sholay,' which became a part of Indian pop culture and is still remembered today.

Asrani also ventured into writing and direction. In 1977, he wrote, directed, and acted in 'Chala Murari Hero Banne,' which received critical praise. He also directed films like 'Salaam Memsaab' (1979) and worked actively in Gujarati cinema, where he was equally popular.

He is survived by his wife, Manju Asrani, sister, and nephew. The couple had no children.

