“He Brings Out Emotions”: Elli AvrRam Congratulates Mohit Suri on Saiyaara's Success!

Mohit Suri’s latest romantic drama Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has taken the box office by storm, winning both hearts and headlines. With audiences, critics, and industry insiders showering praise on the film’s emotional depth, music, and storytelling, Saiyaara has become one of the most talked-about releases of the season.

Joining the wave of admiration is actress Elli AvrRam, who previously worked with Mohit Suri on the 2020 action-thriller Malang. Sharing her heartfelt thoughts on the film’s success, Elli congratulated the filmmaker.

"It honestly makes me so, so happy to see Saiyaara doing this well! I’ve worked with Mohit sir in Malang portraying Jessi, and I’ve seen first-hand how deeply he connects with his stories and how passionately he directs. He brings out emotions in such a beautiful and intense way, that as an actor you go deep within and live your character. I feel this film is another example of that. I got so emotional watching it — the storytelling, the music, everything just hits you with the way Ahaan and Aneet have acted."

The box office revival courtesy of Saiyaara has also been a welcome relief for cinema owners, marking one of the strongest footfalls in recent months for a film without a franchise or superstar backing.

"The fact that Saiyaara is bringing people back to the cinema halls — I think that’s amazing! As someone who loves films, it’s so heartwarming to see the audience excited again, laughing, crying, and experiencing a film together in a theatre. That feeling is so special and irreplaceable. Hats off to the whole team!" Elli adds.

Meanwhile, Elli is also basking in the success of her latest music video Chandaniya, also starring Ashish Chanchlani. The video has garnered widespread appreciation from music lovers across the globe.