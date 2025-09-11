"He connects with fans like no one else...": Esha Deol on dad Dharmendra embracing social media like a true pro

By Zoya Aziz

New Delhi [India], September 11 : Veteran actor Dharmendra has always been more than just an actor to his fans.

At 89, the 'Sholay' legend continues to inspire, not just through his films but also with his discipline and zest for life. Whether it's posting workout clips that prove he can still give men half his age a run for their money or sharing fond throwbacks, the actor has embraced social media like a true pro, ensuring his presence is felt across generations.

Now, his daughter, actor Esha Deol, has spoken about the special bond her father shares with fans. Reflecting on how Dharmendra uses social media, Esha said he has truly "mastered the art" of communication.

"I think he has mastered the art of communicating with his fans through social media. He is the best compared to all of us. The way he does it, he's so good. And he connects so well with people. He is loved by so many, and he connects with them. His language is love. It shows so clearly on his social media..." Esha told ANI.

Just last month, the actor took to his Instagram to share a clip from his gym session, proving that age really can't slow him down.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra's iconic film 'Sholay,' which also starred Hema Malini, recently completed 50 years. Speaking about the evergreen classic, Esha fondly recalled her childhood memories of the film. The actress said she has watched it countless times and still enjoys it just as much whenever it comes on television.

"First, I don't remember how many times I've watched Sholay growing up, and even now, if it's on television or anywhere, I love watching the movie. We've all enacted and played all the characters from Sholay," she shared.

Released on August 15, 1975, 'Sholay' turned into a cult favourite in Indian cinema, owing to its powerful story, memorable characters, iconic dialogues, and the evergreen songs like 'Yeh Dosti', 'Mehbooba Mehbooba', 'Haa Jab Tak Hai Jaan', 'Holi Ke Din' and others.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be soon seen in the upcoming war-drama film 'Ikkis,' which stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The movie is slated to hit theatres on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

Esha made her comeback to the big screen earlier this year after a long gap in Vikram Bhatt's 'Tumko Meri Kasam.'

