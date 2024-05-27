"He created this beautiful puppet": Colin Farrell credits makeup artist for his transformation in 'The Penguin'

Washington [US], May 27 : Actor Colin Farrell shared how the makeup department of his upcoming series, 'The Penguin', did an incredible job in transforming him into the DC comic character Penguin, reported People.

Farrell credited artist Mike Marino as the mastermind behind the Penguin's aesthetic. "He created the puppet, and I'm the marionette, is the way I think of it. It feels like an on the nose description of what happened," the actor explained. "He created this beautiful puppet and I got to animate it, and it was of joy."

Marino's makeup work has been part of The Batman, Black Swan and The Dead Don't Die.

Earlier, Farrell shared about working with Marino and fellow makeup artist Mike Fontaine in a interview with Variety. He said that there were only a few scenes with the Penguin in the 2022 movie, and he wanted more.

"I just knew there was so much to do with it age it up, age it down," he said at the time.

Though he didn't shared much detail about the upcoming show during his SiriusXM appearance, Farrell said he hopes audiences will enjoy the spinoff about Oswald Copplebot.

"A lot of great people put a lot of hard work into it," he stated.

Farrell first portrayed the Penguin in the 2022 film The Batman. The film's box office success was what prompted a spinoff show featuring the Gotham City villain to be ordered straight to series, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor