"He didn't lay it on me": Eugene Levy on Dan Levy's idea of 'Schitt's Creek' reboot

Washington, DC [US], September 22 : Actor Eugene Levy, who is currently busy with the comedy series 'The Reluctant Traveller', admitted that he is not aware of his son Dan Levy's series 'Schitt's Creek' reboot, reported Deadline.

Despite his son and co-creator/co-star Dan Levy previously revealing he has a "kernel of an idea" for a new iteration of their beloved Canadian sitcom, the Golden Globe-nominated father apparently has yet to hear it.

"If he said he had a kernel of an idea for a reboot, he didn't lay it on me. I don't know what he necessarily comes up with, I don't have Instagram," he quipped on Today's 'Girl Code' as quoted by Variety.

"Listen, we've always said we would loveobviously, we love this group, we love the cast, we love the show, and we would love to get together and do something," added Eugene.

"It's just, no idea has come up. Nobody has come up with the idea yet. And whatever it is, it has to start kind of on the level where we left off. Otherwise, there's no point," concluded Eugene as quoted by Variety.

With fans clamouring for a 'Schitt's Creek' revival ever since its six-season run ended in 2020, Dan teased his "kernel of an idea" for the reboot on Watch What Happens Live in July.

"I think about it all the time," said Dan, adding, "I love the show so much, and I don't want to disappoint the show and I don't want to disappoint the fans. And I know it's easy to just take a check and put something out there, but I care about it too much. I'm just waiting for that idea to be the right one. And then maybe, yeah," as quoted by Variety.

Following the show's 2020 finale, the show earned Eugene and Dan an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, as well as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Eugene and Outstanding Supporting Actor for Dan, who also won in the writing and directing categories for the final season.

