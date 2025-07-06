"He embodies selflessness, love, compassion wisdom": Hollywood star Richard Gere at Dalai Lama's 90th b'day celebration

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 : Hollywood actor Richard Gere who on Sunday joined in the 90th birthday celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama in Dharamshala termed the Tibetan spiritual leader as a "selfless" human being.

Practising Buddhist and actor Richard Gere praised the Dalai Lama for his teachings and wisdom while addressing the attendees at the Tibetan spiritual leader's birthday celebration.

"We have never seen a human being like him who completely embodies selflessness, love, compassion and wisdom. When I grew up as a Christian, we understood compassion from our teacher, Jesus Christ. But I don't think we understood this combination of compassion and wisdom until we met his holiness the Dalai Lama," he said.

On the Tibetan spiritual leader's worldwide recognition, the actor said that the Dalai Lama now belongs to the "world and universe".

"At a religious conference following His Holiness' proclamation to continue the institution of the Dalai Lama, many lamas openly declared that the Dalai Lama no longer just belongs to Tibet, but to the world and the universe. His holiness exists beyond any concept of time and space," said Richard Gere.

Before addressing the attendees, Gere kissed the Dalai Lama's hand in admiration and respect, bowing down to the Tibetan spiritual leader. The actor was seen sitting behind the Dalai Lama.

The Dalai Lama, born as Lhamo Dhondup on July 6, 1935, in Takster, a small farming village in northeastern Tibet, was recognised as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama at the age of two.

He was formally installed as the spiritual and temporal leader of Tibet on February 22, 1940, and was given the name Tenzin Gyatso.

The term "Dalai Lama" is Mongolian, meaning "Ocean of Wisdom".

In Tibetan Buddhism, Dalai Lamas are considered manifestations of Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion, an enlightened being who chooses to be reborn to serve all sentient beings.

After the Chinese invasion of Tibet in 1949, the Dalai Lama assumed full political authority in 1950. He was forced to flee into exile in March 1959 following the violent suppression of the Tibetan uprising.

He has since lived in India, along with over 80,000 Tibetan refugees, continuing to advocate for peace, non-violence, and compassion.

For over six decades, His Holiness has been a global ambassador of Buddhist philosophy, compassion, peace, and interfaith harmony, continuing to inspire millions worldwide.

Celebrations were held across Tibetan settlements in India and abroad, with many also expressing hope that the Dalai Lama's lineage will continue through a recognised reincarnation in the future.

