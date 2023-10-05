"He empowered scientists, scientific field": Vivek Agnihotri on PM Modi's contributions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the filmmakers of 'The Vaccine War' for coming up with a film that shows the contribution of the scientists in the development of the vaccine.

Now, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi for praising his directorial project.

He told ANI, "PM Modi should also be appreciated for this because the vaccine was made under the leadership of PM Modi. He empowered the scientists and the scientific field and therefore India today is achieving great success. The sky is not the limit is turning out to be true. I want to extend my greetings to PM Modi. "

PM Modi said in his speech about the film, "I have heard that a film 'The Vaccine War' has come. The scientists of our country worked hard day and night to fight Covid-19 in India. All these things have been shown in that film. I congratulate the makers of this film for giving importance to scientists and science by making this film."

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film starred Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles.

'The Vaccine War' narrates the tale of the triumph of scientists and 130 crore Indian citizens who fought the battle against COVID-19. It gave a glimpse of the activities of scientists involved with the BBV152 vaccine, also known as Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Virology.

Nana Patekar delivered a few inspiring dialogues in the film. One of them is, "This is a war and we are all soldiers. From today, we should see only the fish's eye just like Arjun." Earlier in August, special screenings of 'The Vaccine War' were conducted in the US under the India for Humanity Tour.

