"He gave me a lot of strength": Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia recalls working with BR Chopra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : Legendary flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia recalled working with the veteran filmmaker BR Chopra and making the iconic song 'Rang Barse' from the film 'Silsila'.

In a conversation with ANI, he said he learnt a lot about filmmaking from BR Chopra. "I worked with BR Chopra..he used to like my work. He gave me a lot of strength. I learned a lot about filmmaking, music and the connection of music with films."

Shivkumar Sharma and Hariprasad Chaurasia, the celebrated Hindustani classical musicians have been part of numerous melodious compositions. Collaborating with Yash Chopra in Silsila, Faasle, Vijay, Chandni, Lamhe, Parampara and Darr, Shiv-Hari created remarkable sound.

'Silsila' was released in 1981. The soundtrack captivated the audience. He remembered working with Shivkumar Sharma, and lyricist Javed Akhtar, on songs like Dekha Ek Khwaab Toh Yeh Silsile Hue, Neela Aasmaan So Gaya, and Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum.

He also worked with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

"I shared a great bond with Yash Chopra"

"Songs like 'Ye Kahan aa gaye hum' are complete philosophy and credit goes to the writer. We all worked together and tracks were made," he added.

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia talked about the iconic song 'Rang Barse' written by Harivansh Rai Bachchan. "Amitabh Bachchan sahab ne holi ka gana gungnaya...we all liked it...then we thought who can write it... Amitabh Bachchan was born in UP, Allahabad so we thought who can tell better about Holi than him and he suggested his father's name..he came and wrote the song and it is famous till now."

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia also paid his heartfelt condolences over the demise of Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain.

"Zakir was my long-time collaborator. We did several shows together not only in India but also abroad. From America to Australia, we travelled together to so many countries and did shows there."

Ustad Zakir Hussain, born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, was the son of the legendary tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha. From a young age, Zakir showed prodigious talent, inheriting the rhythmic genius of his father. His skill and devotion to the tabla were unparalleled, and he quickly rose to international fame.

Hussain's musical career spanned both traditional and contemporary genres, and his innovative performances and soulful compositions earned him admiration worldwide. He passed away on December 15, 2024, at the age of 73.

