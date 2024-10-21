"He gets something out of me": Eva Mendes on return to screen with her husband, Ryan Gosling

Washington [US], October 21 : Eva Mendes has shared that the only scenario in which she would consider returning to acting is if she were to work alongside her husband, Ryan Gosling.

The couple has previously starred together in 'Drunk History Christmas' (2011) and 'The Place Beyond the Pines' (2012).

In an interview reported by Deadline, Mendes explained her departure from the acting industry, noting, "I was never in love with acting. I don't mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn't a great actress. I had my moments when I worked with really great people."

Despite her successful career, which includes notable films such as 'Training Day' (2001), 'Hitch' (2005), and 'The Other Guys' (2010), Mendes decided to step away from the spotlight in 2014.

Reflecting on her collaboration with Gosling, she expressed pride in their joint projects, stating, "He gets something out of me that's never been accessible before."

Mendes emphasized her desire to work with him again, saying, "That's the one thing I would love to do," as per Deadline.

Since becoming a mother to two children, Mendes has focused on various ventures outside of acting.

She has launched a cleaning company, modelled for different campaigns, and recently authored a children's book titled 'Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries', which addresses themes of anxiety and offers support for young children.

While Mendes enjoys her current pursuits, her heartfelt connection to her husband remains a significant factor in her potential return to the film industry.

As she continues to navigate motherhood and new projects, fans will eagerly await any updates about a possible reunion on screen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor