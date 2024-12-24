"He had extraordinary eye for detail": Karisma Kapoor recalls working with Shyam Benegal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 : Actor Karisma Kapoor recalled working with veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal in the 2001 film Zubeidaa. Calling him her "second grandfather," she talked about the dedication and extraordinary directorial skills of the late director.

Ace filmmaker and screenwriter Shyam Benegal, a legend in Indian cinema, died on Monday at the age of 90. He breathed his last at 6:38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, where he was being treated for chronic kidney disease.

"Shyamji's legacy is eternal. He was like a second grandfather to me. His dedication to authentic storytelling and his courage to explore themes of identity and human struggles will continue to inspire generations," Kapoor said in a statement shared by her team.

'Zubeidaa' is a 2001 film directed by Shyam Benegal and written by Khalid Mohammed. It stars Karisma Kapoor, Rekha, Manoj Bajpayee, Surekha Sikri, Rajit Kapoor, Lillete Dubey, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, and Shakti Kapoor.

The film recieved the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and won Karisma Kapoor a Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics).

Karisma shared that working with the ace director was an "enriching experience" of her life and she appreciated him for going into minute details while making the project.

"Working with him on 'Zubeidaa' was one of the most enriching experiences of my life. He had an extraordinary eye for detail, from insisting on sync sound to using real jewellery and costumes lent by the royal family. I fondly remember bonding with him over movies, music, and food; it was at his home that I tasted 'khow suey' for the first time. Indian cinema will forever be indebted to his genius, and I feel incredibly honoured to have been able to work so closely with one of the greatest maestros of Indian cinema," she added.

Kareena Kapoor also took to Instagram stories, where she shared a poster of 'Zubeidaa' starring her sister Karisma Kapoor. She captioned the picture with a heart emoji.

Benegal's films left an indelible impact on audiences, addressing relevant socio-political themes with remarkable depth. His most recent project, Mujib: The Making of a Nation (2023), was an India-Bangladesh co-production depicting the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh.

Shot extensively in both countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, the biographical film added another feather to his illustrious cap.

In addition to feature films, Benegal contributed significantly to documentaries and television. His iconic series Bharat Ek Khoj and Samvidhaan remain benchmarks in Indian television.

He also served as the Director of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) from 1980 to 1986 and was a member of prestigious juries, including the 14th Moscow International Film Festival (1985) and the 35th National Film Awards (1988).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor