"He has no ego about reaching out to people": Prakash Belawadi on PM Modi's contributions in development of country

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 24 : Actor Prakash Belawadi, who is known for his roles in 'Baby John', 'Fateh', among others, shared his views on the book titled 'The Modi Effect - Reinventing Bharat', which was launched today. He also spoke about the contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the development of the country.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is one more book on Narendra Modi because after 10 years, you know, that he uniquely got elected to a third term, he is even more under scrutiny than he was when he first came. He came into reckoning to become the prime minister of the country or the candidate for prime ministership with some tension and opposition within his own party. And there was tension and opposition certainly in many parts of India because there were stories being built on what had happened in Gujarat and so on."

"Most of the predictions that were made about him, some dire predictions were made about him as he headed into the campaign to become the prime minister late 2013 and early 2014. And 10 years from now, we should be able to look back and see what he has done. And the statistics are there. It's for you to accept it or not...And what is important in this is that he has the confidence of so many sections of the people...he has no ego about reaching out to people or in centres where there is very strong opposition to him..What signifies is that when it comes to the question of country, I don't see he has any ego that comes in the way...," he added.

'The Modi Effect - Reinventing Bharat' is all about the transformation of Bharat under PM Narendra Modi's leadership since 2014.

It is edited by Dr. Manchal Mahesh and features a collection of articles by Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and other esteemed figures, providing a comprehensive analysis of the government's impact on various sectors.

