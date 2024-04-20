"He has taught me so much like a Guru": Aayush Sharma reveals how Salman Khan trained him for the filmy world

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 : From making his Bollywood debut in 2018 with the romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' to coming up with the action-thriller 'Ruslaan' in few days, actor Aayush Sharma has come a long way. He revealed how superstar Salman Khan as a 'Guru' trained him for the filmy world.

During Ruslaan's promotion in Lucknow, Aayush opened up about how Salman Khan guided him and taught him about acting and filmmaking.

Aayush toldthat he is grateful to Salman Khan for all that he has learnt from him.

"He (Salman Khan) has taught me so much like a Guru. He taught me about acting and filmmaking. I was not born into a film family. Whatever I have learned from him, I want to thank him from the bottom of my heart. But now I am doing my journey on my own. Because somewhere, to reach the audience, I will have to make my own filmy cinema. I hope that how much love he has got, I also get the same in the future."

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain.

Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film did not impress the audience at the box office.

Apart from that, Aayush was seen in an action-thriller film 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film performed well at the box office.

'Ruslaan' is helmed by director Karan L Butani. The film also stars Sushrii Mishraa and Jagapathi Babu in the lead role. Recently, makers unveiled the trailer of the film.

After watching the trailer, Salman Khan sent best wishes to his brother-in-law.

Taking to Instagram, Salman uploaded the trailer of Ruslaan and lauded Aayush's hard work.

"Aayush, can see the hard work,effort n dedication put into Ruslaan,no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish u all the best. Roaring in cinemas on 26th April, 2024," he wrote.

In the trailer, one can see Aayush leading two lives; he is gifted musician and also a killer and how he battles his dual life.

The action-packed film is the story of Ruslaan who rebels to break free from the chains of conformity. Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade are also a part of the movie, which is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts.

The film is all set to release on April 26.

