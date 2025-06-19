"He has this side that's very goofy...": Diana Penty on working with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Detective Sherdil'

New Delhi [India], June 19 : As the countdown to the release of 'Detective Sherdil' draws near, excitement surrounding the film continues to build.

The film, set to stream on Zee5 from June 20, 2025, has already piqued interest due to its intriguing storyline and stellar ensemble cast, which includes Diljit Dosanjh, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and more.

In an interview with ANI, Diana Penty shared her thoughts on her role as Natasha, a brilliant and dedicated investigator, and her on-screen dynamic with Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the unorthodox detective Sherdil.

The trailer of 'Detective Sherdil' showcases the stark contrast between the two lead characters, with Diljit's Sherdil bringing a comedic touch to the film, while Diana's Natasha is portrayed as a no-nonsense, focused investigator.

Penty explained how she enjoyed working with Dosanjh, who, despite his funny side, made the set a comfortable place for everyone.

"I mean, I would obviously listen and observe because he would speak a lot in Punjabi, and I understand quite a bit of it. But, yeah, he was a very fun person on set and a very nice person," she shared.

Penty fondly recalled the humble and respectful nature of her co-star, describing him as someone who never imposed on others but always brought a sense of ease and warmth to the set.

"He was very down-to-earth, very polite, and respectful of everybody around him. He made everybody comfortable, never interfered in anything... He was there for his scenes and lines, but he never imposed on anybody," Penty noted.

Diljit's blend of humour and introverted nature made working with him a unique experience.

"He has this side that's very goofy and fun, always cracking jokes, but he's also a quiet, slightly more introverted person. So, it was honestly very easy and fun working with him because of the fact that he just made everyone feel very comfortable," Penty told ANI.

In 'Detective Sherdil', Penty plays Natasha, a poised and sharp-minded investigator who works alongside Diljit's character, Sherdil, to solve a complex murder mystery.

The plot revolves around the gruesome murder of a flamboyant billionaire businessman, played by Boman Irani, whose death sets off a series of twists and turns.

As the investigation unravels, it becomes evident that every suspect is hiding something, and the deeper the detectives dig, the more complicated the case becomes.

In the film, Natasha's serious and dedicated approach to the investigation contrasts with Sherdil's more unorthodox and humorous demeanour, which promises to create an engaging dynamic between the two.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor