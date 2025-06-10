"He Is a Big Star Today Let Bygones Be Bygones": Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Fallout With Kartik Aaryan

In a rare moment of candour and camaraderie, Karan Johar has opened up about his renewed collaboration with Kartik Aaryan — silencing rumours and putting to rest past differences. Speaking about their upcoming project Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Karan had nothing but praise for the young superstar. “I think that we internally discussed it, worked it out, and we let bygones be bygones. And Karthik's an immensely hardworking, very connective big star today who has a wide audience base, has a great instinct on screenplay. He and I met, collaborated, decided to come together. It was all kosher, all lovely. And I've had, he's had, I've had, we've all had our issues with each other. But it's a tiny industry, which I call a family. And I believe that within a family, sometimes there are complaints, but at the end of the day, you know, good people want to make good films and come together to create good content. And you have to let, as I said, we don't sweat the small stuff. We have the larger vision to look at.”

Earlier, Dharma Productions had announced Dostana 2 in 2019 with Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor. The filming of the project came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and later, the production house announced that the cast would be reconsidered — marking Kartik’s exit. Soon after, reports of a fallout between Karan and Kartik surfaced. However, they have since reconciled. Kartik’s career is on an enviable high. What’s more exciting is his unmissable line-up of three big films, announced within just two months. First up is Anurag Basu’s untitled musical romance, followed by Nagzilla — a comedy-drama , and finally Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri under Dharma Productions. Kartik also has Anurag Basu's next in the pipeline, co-starring Sreeleela.