"He is healthy and happy": Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja shares his health update

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Actor Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja on Wednesday afternoon visited Criticare Hospital to check on her father, who sustained a bullet injury on the leg from his revolver.

After exiting the hospital, Tina spoke with the media and shared Govinda's health update.

She said, "Papa is getting better. God has been really kind. Please keep him in your prayers and blessings. Everything is fine. He has come back from ICU to the normal award. Everything is good. Now he is healthy and happy."

A while ago, Govinda's niece Arti Singh with her husband Dipak Chauhan visited hospital to meet her mama.

Earlier in the day, Govinda's wife Sunita spoke with the media and expressed her gratitude towards well-wishers for their support and reassured everyone that Govinda is recuperating well.

"He is better. We will admit him to the normal ward today. He is much better than yesterday. He will be discharged the day after tomorrow. With everyone's blessings, he has recovered...He has a great fan following, so people are praying for him...I would like to tell the fans to not panic, he is fine," she said.

The incident took place around 4:45 am on Tuesday when Govinda's licenced revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, toldover the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licenced revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

Hours after the incident, Govinda, in an audio message, thanked the doctor who treated him and his well-wishers.

"Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," Govinda said in Hindi in the audio message.

Ater learning about the incident, director David Dhawan and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha came to the hospital to inquire about Govinda's health.

