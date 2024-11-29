"He is My Strength Blessed To Have Him": Neha Dhupia Expresses Gratitude To Husband Angad Bedi In Balancing Work And Family Life

Actress and former beauty queen Neha Dhupia has opened up about her immense gratitude for her husband, actor Angad Bedi, who has been her rock and support system as she continues to balance a busy professional life and motherhood. The couple, who are proud parents to two adorable children, Meher and Guriq, have set an inspiring example of partnership and teamwork in their personal lives.

Currently juggling her work commitments, including shooting for high-profile projects, Neha is often away from home. During these times, Angad steps in seamlessly, taking care of their household and ensuring that Meher and Guriq receive the love and attention they need.

Speaking about her appreciation for Angad, Neha said, "I feel incredibly blessed to have Angad as my partner. He has been my anchor, my cheerleader, and my strength, especially during times when I am away working. Balancing work and personal life as a mother can be overwhelming, but Angad makes it possible for me to pursue my passions without worrying about things back home. He has taken on the role of a hands-on father with such grace and dedication, managing the kids and the house effortlessly."

She further adds, "There are days when I leave home with a heavy heart, missing Meher and Guriq terribly, but knowing that they are in the best hands gives me peace of mind. Angad doesn’t just manage the responsibilities; he does so with love and enthusiasm, creating beautiful memories with our children in my absence. His support allows me to focus on my work and come back home to a happy and secure family. I truly couldn’t ask for a better partner in life." eha Dhupia got married to Angad Bedi in a private ceremony in May 2018. The couple welcomed their first child Mehr in November of the same year. They became parents to their son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi in October 2021.