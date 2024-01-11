"He is one of most supportive persons": Vivek Oberoi on working with Rohit Shetty in 'Indian Police Force'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 : Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is playing a cop in Rohit Shetty's directorial web series 'Indian Police Force', shared his working experience and said that this role is different from previous ones.

While talking about playing the role of Vikram Bakshi, Oberoi shared that he is courageous and considers his team as his family.

"I think I am playing the character of Delhi Police personnel for the first time. How is Vikram Bakshi different from the Police roles I played earlier? He is a total family man. He also considers his juniors and team members his family...He is noble and passionate...Rohit Shetty is one of the most supportive people I have worked with. I think I have known him for 20-21 years now...," Oberoi told ANI

"Rohit Shetty is Vikram Bakshi of the film industry. He is the one who is ready to do anything for his team. He is one of the most supportive people with whom I have worked. I have known him for probably 20-21 years. While we were shooting for 'Company', Ajay(Devgn)bhai called Rohit Shetty and told him there is a boy, who is a good actor. He said, 'I am doing a film 'Company' with him, come and meet him'. Rohit bhai came on the sets to meet me."

Recalling, how he was cast for role of Vikram Bakshi, he said, "He (Rohit Shetty) told me that when he thought of this role, my name came to his mind."

He said that Rohit Shetty changed the portrayal of police officials onscreen, "He has done a huge job in changing the image of police from corrupt and the ones who always come late on the crime scene to brave and dedicated cops. They have become an inspiration for the youth."

He continued on how the director praised him during the shoot.

"It was second or third day and I was shooting for a difficult scene. After it was finished, I looked at him to know if I need to improvise or there are certain changes. To my surprise, he took the mic and in front of the entire team, he appreciated my work. I was happy and emotional as he being such a renowned director was praising my work. At the end, he said, your ration card is confirmed in Rohit Shetty pictures. I was confused as I couldn't understand what he said. Then, he explained me that if an actor is good and he mixes up well with our team, he becomes part of Rohit Shetty pictures."

Recalling a shooting sequence, he shared, "I went to Delhi to shoot for an intro scene and when I was given one and half page scene, I asked Rohit Shetty that if we are going to shoot this scene for four days. He took me to India Gate where the shooting was happening, I saw thousands of people standing, 12-14 camera on the sets. I could see what a huge set has been created by Rohit Shetty."

'Indian Police Force' pays tribute to the selfless devotion, commitment, and fiery patriotism of Indian police officers who are ready to give their lives for the safety of the nation.

The makers earlier unveiled an intriguing trailer of the series, which showcases a tense voyage through several cityscapes, with each frame intensifying the suspense with a ticking bomb clock that eventually ends in devastating bursts.

It begins with an explosion, followed by a conversation from one of the cops claiming that the incident "isn't an attack on a market, but on our courage and commitment," motivating fellow officers to quickly conclude the case.

"We don't play games; the Delhi police ends the game," states SP Kabir Malik IPS (Sidharth Malhotra), which is echoed by a thunderous "yes sir!" from his subordinates echoing around the police headquarters.

Despite their strong motivation, the trio of Kabir, Tara Shetty (Shilpa Shetty Kundra), and Vikram Bakshi (Vivek Oberoi) struggle to identify the perpetrators, adding to the Delhi Police's difficulties. Meanwhile, disagreements among team members exacerbate the problem. But the resolute cops refuse to back down and are ready to face the obstacles straight on.

Created by Rohit Shetty, the cop action-drama series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in key roles.

The seven-episode action-packed series, 'Indian Police Force' will be out on Prime Video on January 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor