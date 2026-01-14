"He is the fittest person that I know in India": Milind Soman hails Amitabh Bachchan as symbol of true fitness at 80-plus

New Delhi [India], January 13 : Supermodel and actor Milind Soman, who is widely known for promoting an active lifestyle and age-defying fitness, said true fitness goes beyond physical strength and praised megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the way he handles stress and pressure of stardom and enjoys life even in his eighties.

Speaking about fitness and longevity, Soman shared that mental resilience and the ability to stay joyful despite life's pressures define real well-being. He cited Big B as an example, saying that the legendary actor continues to work actively and live life on his own terms ever after crossing 80 years of age.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor said Bachchan has seen extreme highs and lows, yet has managed to remain disciplined, focused and enthusiastic.

"At the age of 80 plus, he is still enjoying life to the full. Whatever he wants, he is doing," Milind told ANI.

The fitness enthusiast, who inspires millions, said Bachchan's life proves that age is no barrier to staying active, relevant, and fulfilled.

Soman added, "He has been through so much, the stress in his life and in his career (still he continues to stay strong). Amitabh Bachchan is an amazing man, and he is the fittest person that I know in India."

Milind, who founded the women's run Pinkathon in 2012, said the idea from the beginning has been to encourage women to adopt a healthy lifestyle through one of the easiest activities, walking and running. "I'm happy to say that a lot of women started running with this initiative. In fact, some women who started with the 3km event are now completing 100km. So, that just shows, one, how enjoyable it can be, how addictive it can be and how amazing your limits are. Or there are no limits at all..."

He continued taking the initiative forward, saying, "So, the idea is to take it to as many cities as possible. From 2012 till now, we have been able to go to 10 or 12 cities. And mostly the metros, major metros. But in the future, we want to go to Tier 2 or Tier 3 cities.."

Ankita Konwar, Founder, Invincible Women, shared, "I really, truly believe that women are so extremely extraordinary," adding, "What excites me most is the consistency we're seeing, women returning year after year, moving across distances, and growing stronger with time. Endurance isn't just physical, it's mental and emotional too."

Returning to the capital after six and a half years, the Zydus Pinkathon Delhi will feature race categories from 3 km, Lifelong 5 km, and 10 km to ultradistances of 50 km, 75 km, 100 km, and 100 km relay. Leading the lineup is Commander Priya Khurana, representing the 100K category, followed by Ritu Chandel Handa for the 75K and Arti Limje, a visually impaired runner for the 50K distance.

The event also honours Jaswinder Kaur, 10K category, and Bhavana Saxena, a cancer survivor representing the Lifelong 5K run. Maria Bagatsing, a dedicated babywearing mother, stands as the mascot for the 3K category.

