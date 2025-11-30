"... he is the king": Ranveer Singh heaps praise on Virat Kohli as he scores his 52nd ODI century

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 30 : This Sunday turned out to be great for all cricket fans in India as star batter Virat Kohli smashed his 52nd ODI century during the ongoing match against South Africa at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Like several fans, actor Ranveer Singh, an avid follower of cricket, took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to Kohli.

"Sometimes a king has to remind you why he is the king...Sunday sach mein sakar hogaya, kasam se)," Ranveer posted.

The ODI series opener against South Africa was nothing short of a carnival for the fans as India batted. Virat, along with Rohit Sharma put a 136-run stand for the second wicket.

Also, he scored 135 in 120 balls, with 11 fours and seven sixes, scoring his runs at a stunning strike rate of 112.50.

Now, he has overcome compatriot and iconic batter Sachin Tendulkar's mark of 51 Test centuries to become the batter with the most centuries in a single format of the sport. This is also his 83rd century in international cricket.

He also surpassed Sachin in two more aspects, registering his sixth ODI ton against South Africa, outdoing Sachin and David Warner.

Also, he outdid the Master Blaster to register the most fifty-plus scores at home by a batter in ODIs, going past Sachin's mark of 58 and getting his 59th fifty-plus score in India.This is also the 7000th ton in men's international cricket.

With this ton, Virat continues his golden run at Ranchi's JSCA Stadium, with 519 runs in six innings at an average of 173, including three centuries and a fifty, and scoring his runs at a strike rate of 110.19.

This year in ODIs, Virat has scored 484 runs in 11 matches and innings at an average of 53.77 at a strike rate of 89.79, with two centuries and three fifties and a best score of 135.

Now in ODIs, Virat has scored 14,390 runs in 306 matches and 294 innings at an average of 58.02, with 52 centuries, 75 fifties, and a best score of 183.

