"He isolated her": Kangana Ranaut demands justice for Shraddha Walkar

Actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the brutal murder case. The Queen actress took to social media and shared the image of Shraddha Walkar's letter pleading for help and accompanied it with a long note. She wrote, "This is the letter that Shraddha wrote to police in 2020, pleading for help. He always used to choke her and threatened to cut her in pieces - she has mentioned that he was blackmailing her but how did he manage to brainwash her and take her to Delhi. He isolated her and then fulfilled his Dexter fantasy."

We all know the answer 'promise of marriage' a bait all girls take, she was not weak or emotionally needy... She as just a girl born to dress and feed the dolls, take care of them and nurture them, make their beds and tell them bed time stories, unfortunately she had the heart of a female and it's promotive instinct is to protect and heal," Kangana added.

Further, she wrote, "A woman is essentially a womb a mother like our earth who sees no discrimination in those who deserve her and those who don't ... she believes in fairyland and believes that the world needs her love to heal, she us the feminine goddess of healing powers, she was not weak she was just a girl who thought she was in a fairy tale fighting the dark demons of her hero for we all know love triumphs all ... she went too far to fight his demons but he wanted them to win and they did..." Walkar, who was killed by Aftab Poonawala, had feared her death two years back, police claim. Twenty-eight-year-old accused allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar and sawed her body into more than 30 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.