“He Offered Me That Film Because…” Malavika Mohanan on Working With Rajinikanth & Vijay

Malavika Mohanan has emerged as one of the most talked about actresses of her generation, steadily carving her space across Indian cinema with an impressive mix of performance-driven and commercial films. After marking her presence with diverse roles, she had headlined major Tamil hits like Peta and Master, which cemented her credibility as a performer who can hold her own alongside the biggest stars. Her recent Malayalam success Hridyapoorvam further showcased her ability to resonate across regional boundaries, reinforcing her rising stature in the Pan-India landscape.

Sharing how her breakthrough Tamil films came to her, Malavika said, "I did Beyond the Clouds and it's not a commercial film, and It's a quote-unquote, like what we call an indie film, you know. But the first Tamil movie that I did, Peta with Rajinikanth sir, Karthik Subbaraj was the director and he called me for that film, he offered me that film because he saw Beyond the Clouds and he liked my performance in that.

But then Peta is what kick-started my career in Tamil, and I got Master because of that. So it's all one web, you don't know. It's not like Beyond the Clouds got me more indie films, you know what I'm saying? Like you do an indie film, it can get you something very commercial, a director could see a very commercial film and offer you something that's a little art house. So I feel it's so unpredictable, there's a beauty to it, it's a double-edged sword. You never know how something's going to land, but that's the nature of the beast."

With a strong lineup ahead, Malavika Mohanan continues her upward trajectory. She is next seen in the much-awaited The Raja Saab opposite Prabhas and the action-packed Sardar 2 with Karthi, marking a powerful slate in mainstream cinema. Her seamless movement across Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi films, coupled with her fashion influence among Gen Z, further positions her as one of the most dynamic and impactful talents of today.