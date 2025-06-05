“He Only Gives a Look—and That’s Enough”: Kajol and R. Madhavan Open Up About Ajay Devgn

Kajol has been winning hearts in the spine chilling trailer of her upcoming mytho horror Maa. Maa is a first of its kind mythological horror deeply rooted in the ancient tale of Maa Kali and her strength and how she is the ultimate protector. R Madhavan aka Shaitaan made a surprise appearance at the trailer launch event of the film, introducing this much-awaited mythological horror set in the world of Shaitaan. in a candid conversation Kajol and R Madhavan opens up about their respective films and also talks about Ajay Devgn.

In the conversation Kajol candidly says,"He is just too good, he is horribly a very good man. Also the advantage was that he knew I had nothing going at home so there was no scope of telling I have an engagement at home."

If I told him that he would probably say," Kaha jana hain mujhe bata". She also called Ajay Devgn "an efficient producer" and also added,"In every nice way I think we both had a nice producer."

On being asked R Madhavan says,"Ajay only gives a look and that is enough. I have worked with him in two films now and I had a lovely experience and Im very thankful for that." Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is set for a theatrical release on 27th June 2025.