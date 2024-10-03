“He Refuses To Give Up On Their Love,” Shantanu Maheshwari On his Character from Ishq In the Air

Amazon MX Player - Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently made headlines with its latest romantic drama, Ishq In the Air. With an impressive IMDb rating of 8.5, this series features Shantanu Maheshwari and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. It follows the story of Naman, a shy Indore boy with a passion for photography, and Kavya, a hairstylist from the bustling city of Mumbai. When they unexpectedly meet at the airport during a delayed flight, their contrasting backgrounds ignite an unexpected bond.

Shantanu Maheshwari who essays the role of Naman, shed some light on his character, “Naman is a smart and intelligent individual, but he struggles with confidence, having always lived in the shadows of his family. He has consistently followed the path laid out for him, never truly having the opportunity to explore his own potential. However, with Kavya entering his life, his confidence gets a boost. He is also deeply respectful towards his family, valuing their importance.”

He further added, “What truly stands out about Naman is that he is a giver, someone who deeply empathizes with others’ pain. He combines this empathy with logical reasoning, which is portrayed in various scenes for the audience to witness. Despite the challenges, Naman remains determined. He refuses to give up on their love and approaches every situation logically.”