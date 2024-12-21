"He smiled when...": Akbaruddin Owaisi alleges 'irresponsible behaviour' from Allu Arjun during Sandhya theatre tragedy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 21 : AIMIM leader Akbarauddin Owaisi criticised Telegu superstar Allu Arjun over the Sandhya Theatre tragedy, and alleged that the actor showed 'irresponsible behaviour' during the screening of his movie 'Pushpa 2' which led to the death of a woman.

Speaking in the Telangana Assembly on Saturday, Owaisi alleged that Allu Arjun displayed a lack of responsibility after the tragic incident and claimed that despite being informed about the tragedy the actor continued watching the film and didn't even bother to inquire about the condition of the injured.

He further alleged that Allu Arjun watched the entire movie, waved at his fan and despite being told about the incident, "smiled" and exuded confidence for the movie's success.

"I do not want to name that famous film star, but as per my knowledge, when that film star was told that there was a stampede outside the theatre, two children had fallen and a woman had died, then that star smiled and said that 'the film is going to be a hit now,'" Owaisi alleged.

"Despite this, he watched the entire film and was waving his hand towards the crowd while leaving. He is giving the message that the government is doing injustice... he did not even bother to go and inquire about their condition (the injured)," he added.

On December 4, Allu Arjun attended the premiere of his movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. A massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. The situation escalated when Arjun waved to fans from the sunroof of his vehicle, leading to the death of a woman named Revathi.

Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested but was released the next day after being granted bail by the Telangana High Court on furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's latest release, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', directed by Sukumar and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is currently breaking box office records.

