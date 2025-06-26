"He sounds more Pakistani than Indian...": Kangana Ranaut on Zohran Mamdani after his New York mayoral primary win

New Delhi [India], June 26 : Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP from Himachal's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut has raised questions on the cultural and religious identity of Zohran Mamdani, the Indian-origin politician who recently won the Democratic primary in the race for New York City mayor.

Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist and sitting New York State Assembly member, recently emerged victorious over former Governor Andrew Cuomo, positioning him to potentially become the city's first Muslim mayor.

Following his victory, Ranaut took to her X handle (formerly Twitter) and shared her thoughts on a video clip of an old protest led by Mamdani.

Ranaut wrote, "His mother is Mira Nair, one of our best filmmakers, Padmashri, a beloved and celebrated daughter born and raised in great Bharat based in New York. She married Mehmood Mamdani (Gujarati origin), a celebrated author, and obviously son is named Zohran. He sounds more Pakistani than Indian... whatever happened to his Hindu identity or bloodline and now he is ready to wipe out Hinduism, wow!! It's the same story everywhere. On a different note, met Mira ji on a couple of occasionscongratulations to the parents. #ZohranMamdani."

https://x.com/KanganaTeam/status/1938116356567929147

Mamdani, who was born in Uganda and raised in the US, has made history as the first South Asian man and only the third Muslim elected to the New York State Assembly.

His political platform has focused on progressive reforms, including rent freezes, universal childcare, free public transportation, and tax reforms targeting the wealthy.

Political figures across the progressive spectrum lauded his recent primary win. Former Governor Cuomo, in his concession speech, acknowledged Mamdani's strong grassroots campaign, "Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani's night. He put together a great campaign, inspired young people, and ran a highly impactful race. I called him to congratulate him."

Mamdani has also received support from prominent progressive voices, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senator Bernie Sanders, and the New York Working Families Party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor