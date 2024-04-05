"He took all the comments, jokes sportingly..." Preity Zinta breaks silence on Shashank Singh IPL Auction fiasco

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 : There has been a lot of chatter surrounding how Shashank Singh was picked up by Punjab Kings at the auction before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and co-owner Preity Zinta was even targeted for dealing unfairly with the young cricketer. Shashank Singh's match-winning performance for Punjab on Thursday led the way for the auction controversy to stir up once again. However, on Friday, Preity gave a befitting reply to fans who trolled the franchise for picking the wrong Shashank after the 32-year-old left Ahmedabad stunned with his odds-defying knock.

Taking to Instagram, Preity penned a note in which she opened up about the controversy for the first time ever.

"Today seems like the perfect day to finally talk about things that were said in the past about us at the auction. A lot of people in similar situations would have lost confidence, buckled under pressure or become de-motivated ....... but not Shashank," she wrote.

"He is not like a lot of people. He is truly special. Not just because of his skill as a player but because of his positive attitude & incredible spirit. He took all the comments, jokes and brickbats so sportingly & never became a victim," she added.

Preity said that she truly respects Shashank.

"He backed himself and showed us what he is made of, and for that I applaud him He has my admiration & my respect. I hope he can be an example to all of you when life takes a different turn & does not play according to script, for it's not what people think of you that matters, but what You think of Yourself ! So never stop believing in yourself like Shashank & I'm sure you will be Man of the match in the game of life #Respect #Manofthematch #TrueGrit #TataIPL #GTvsPBKS #Saddapunjab #PunjabKings #PBKS #ting," she concluded.

Preity also shared a selfie with Shashank in which they can be seen flaunting their smiles.

Reacting to Preity's post, Shashank commented,"Thank you so much for your kind words ma'am, you have always believed in me from day one and it's my privilege to play for @punjabkingsipl Franchise which is so welcoming and full of positivity. Thank you for always Supporting and it means so so much to me @realpz

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, during the PBKS clash against the Gujarat Titans, the 32-year-old defied the odds with his exceptional stroke play.

GT stood in pole position while defending their herculean total of 200. PBKS were tottering at 111/5 in the 13th over with 89 runs needed in 46 deliveries. After registering a golden duck against DC, Shashank put his previous exploits past and went on a rampage from that point which left GT's experienced bowling line-up bamboozled. He ended the night with 61* in a mere 29 deliveries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor