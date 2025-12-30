'He Used to Text...': Splitsvilla Fame Khushi Mukherjee Claims Indian Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav Used to Message Her

Actress Khushi Mukherjee has stirred discussion online after a video of her speaking about Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav went viral on social media. In the clip, Mukherjee claims that Yadav “used to message me a lot,” a remark that quickly caught public attention. In a chat with E24, Khushi said, “There were so many cricketers after me. Surya Kumar Yadav used to message me a lot but abhi humari zyada baatchit nahi hoti. I don’t even want to get associated and I don’t like any link ups with me. So no links up at all actually."

Khushi is an actress who does not avoid controversies. Her career has spanned all areas of the entertainment business, from South Indian cinema and reality shows to bold online series. Her career began in 2013 with the Tamil film Anjal Thurai. She proceeded to act in Telugu and Hindi films, but her big break came through Indian television and reality programs. She became a popular face through her participation in MTV’s Splitsvilla 10 and Love School 3.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav marked the sacred occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi with a visit to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Tirupati, accompanied by his wife, Devisha Shetty. The couple offered prayers at the hill shrine, a place revered by millions of devotees, seeking blessings for peace, prosperity, and positivity in the coming year.Since Suryakumar was appointed India's full-time captain after the 2024 T20 World Cup, India's record in the shortest format is near flawless. Since his first assignment in Sri Lanka as the permanent captain, India has won all series they have played, including the Asia Cup. In this period, the Men in Blue have played 27 games and have 22 wins to show for. There have been two washed-out games and just three defeats.