"He was a lovely person": Suniel Shetty pays last tribute to Raj Kumar Kohli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 : Actor Suniel Shetty recalled working with renowned filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli, actor Armaan Kohli's father, who passed away on Friday at the age of 93. He called him a "lovely" and "humble" man while paying the last tribute.

He told ANI, "I did 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani' with Raj ji. He was a lovely person, a very good-looking producer-director and a very humble man. He will be missed because I know that people loved him. His son Armaan is a good friend of mine, so heartfelt condolences to him and the family. This is a big loss."

Raj Kumar Kohli was known for his films like 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani', 'Naagin', 'Badle Ki Aag' and 'Pati Patni aur Tawaif'. He passed away this morning due to a heart attack.

Apparently, Raj Kumar Kohli went to shower on Friday morning and didn't come out for some time. Then his son Armaan broke down the door and discovered that his father had collapsed on the floor.

Talking about Armaan Kohli, he starred in several Bollywood films like 'Dushman Zamana', 'Anam', 'Qahar' and the multi-starrer film 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani' among others.

He was last seen in Salman Khan's family drama film 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

Armaan also appeared in Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 7'.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty is known for working in movies such as 'Balwaan', 'Waqt Hamara Hai', 'Pehchaan', 'Dilwale', 'Anth', 'Mohra', 'Gopi Kishan', 'Hum Hain Bemisaal', 'Surakshaa', 'Raghuveer', 'Takkar', 'Krishna', 'Sapoot', 'Shastra', 'Rakshak', 'Border', 'Judge Mujrim', 'Bhai', 'Qahar', 'Vinashak', and 'Hu Tu Tu'. He also starred opposite Isha Koppikar in Arjun Rampal's debut movie 'Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat'.

Later, he was also seen in 'Hera Pheri', 'Dhadkan', 'Jungle', 'Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Aan: Men at Work', 'Phir Hera Pheri', and 'Red Alert: The War Within'.

Suniel will be seen in 'Welcome To The Jungle'.Previously, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram page to announce the release date of the movie. Sharing a video he wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3). #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3. Produced by #JyotiDeshpande. Produced by #FirozANadiadwallah. Directed by @khan_ahmedasas @officialjiostudios @baseindustries_group."

In the video, all the performers can be seen in army dresses and can be seen listening to the 'Welcome' song.

The star cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma. Adding to the charm are the talented actresses Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and the young and dynamic Vrihi Kodvara.

The film is the third instalment of the hit franchise 'Welcome' which starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

The second instalment was titled 'Welcome Back' which was released in 2015. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part.

Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee.

'Welcome to the Jungle' directed by Ahmed Khan. Backed by Jio Studios, it is produced by producers Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah under 'Base Industries Group',

The franchise is known for producing Family entertainment and encouraging families to go to the movies together to laugh and make memories.

The film is currently in pre-production, with a major theatrical release date of '20th December 2024' planned.

