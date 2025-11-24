"He was a people's person": Anupam Kher pays tribute to Dharmendra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 : Actor Anupam Kher paid a heartfelt and emotional tribute to Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai on Monday. He described the actor as a "people's person" whose generosity and legacy will be "eternal".

Dharmendra's final rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, attended by superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and others.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared an emotional video describing Dharmendra's "jovial and kind" nature.

"He was a people's person, the most beloved human being on earth. Always jovial and shy if you praise him. He was a very giving person. As an actor, he has done unbelievable work. As far as I remember, no one talked ill of Dharam Jii. Nobody will be like him. His kindness, generosity will be eternal," said Anupam Kher in the video.

While sharing the video, Anupam Kher called Dharmendra the "warmest and kindest man in the Indian Film Industry."

He wrote, "THE KINDEST MAN EVER: Dharamji was undoubtedly the warmest and kindest man in the Indian Film Industry! He was the epitome of goodness. He was called a HEMAN but undoubtedly with the softest and most generous heart. His large heartedness was legendary! He was a fantastic actor with an amazing range of emotions! But when people talk more about a person's wonderful nature than his acting, then that means the person will become folklore in the coming years! We will miss you Dharam Ji! You will always remain the BESTEST! Om Shanti!," wrote Anupam Kher.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRb3YZ4Ahj7/

Actor Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as 'Sholay', 'Dharamveer', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Loafer', 'Jugnu', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta'. The actor was last seen in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.'

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor