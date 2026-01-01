"He was a Sakalakala Vallavan": Kamal Haasan pays tribute to late producer AVM Saravanan at portrait unveiling event

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 4 : Kamal Haasan remembered the late, renowned film producer AVM Saravanan at the AV Meiyappan Higher Secondary School during the unveiling of the producer's portrait on Sunday.

While addressing the gathering, the speaker honoured the late producer AVM Saravanan as a true "Sakalakala Vallavan" and recalled Saravanan's mentorship in his career.

"If I am called a 'Sakalakala Vallavan' (master of many arts), then he (AVM Saravanan) too was a Sakalakala Vallavan. I feel great pride in being closely associated with the AVM family. I thank them for giving me that honour. The people gathered here today haven't come merely for tradition. They have come out of love and respect. What I learned at the AVM institution is what has continued to support me to this day. This AVM Higher Secondary School wasn't built back then. If it had been, I would have studied here. When I made mistakes, he never shouted at me, but when I did something good, he lifted me up and celebrated me, that was AVM Saravanan," said Kamal Haasan.

The superstar Kamal Haasan and AVM Saravanan collaborated on films like 'Thoongathey Thambi Thoongathey', 'Per Sollum Pillai', and 'Uyarndha Ullam'.

The event saw the presence of film personalities and political leaders who gathered to remember Saravanan's role in Tamil cinema. The unveiling ceremony was also attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

M. Saravanan, who headed the renowned AVM Studios, passed away in December last year at the age of 86.

He was known not only for his work in films but also for his close ties with actors, filmmakers and leaders across generations.

While speaking at the event, Rajinikanth shared his long association with Saravanan and spoke about the impact he had on his life and career.

He spoke about working with AVM Studios, the atmosphere at Saravanan's office, and the advice he continues to follow even today.

Rajinikanth said, "I have done 11 films with him. Saravanan was someone who delivered many successes while sitting right there in his office. Beyond cinema, he was very close to me personally. After Sivaji, as age increases, one should remain busy he advised me to do at least one film every year. Even now, I follow that advice. Though he was not aligned with politics, everyone respected him."

M. Saravanan was born on December 3, 1939. He carried forward the legacy of his father, AV Meiyappan, an early pioneer of Tamil cinema and the founder of AVM Studios.

Over the decades, AVM Studios produced several well-known films across generations, including 'Naanum Oru Penn,' 'Samsaram Adhu Minsaram,' 'Sivaji: The Boss,' 'Vettaikaran,' 'Minsara Kanavu,' 'Leader and Ayan.'

