"He was at peak of his career": Sonu Nigam remembers Ustad Zakir Hussain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : Tributes continue to pour in for the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away at the age of 73. Renowned singer Sonu Nigam also paid his respects to the tabla maestro, saluting his dedication to his craft.

Speaking to ANI, Sonu Nigam said, "Ustad Zakir Hussain's death is a huge loss for the Indian music industry. He was at the peak of his career and so actively involved in his work. I would say, 'unki music ka youth period chal raha tha.'"

Music maestro AR Rahman also mourned the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain.

In a post on X, Rahman expressed regret over not collaborating with the tabla virtuoso in recent years.

"Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim. His loss is immeasurable for all of us. I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned an album together. You shall be truly missed. May his family and his countless students worldwide find the strength to bear this immense loss," Rahman wrote.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal also shared an emotional tribute in fond memory of Zakir Hussain.

"A legend departs, leaving behind an eternal rhythm. He transformed the tabla into a language of emotions, soul, and beauty. His kind smile, endearing personality, and effortless genius are what I remember from my first meeting with him when he came to judge me in a singing contest. In the many fortunate instances where I got to meet him, I have only been in awe of him. He was always so encouraging to young artists like me. An inspiration to countless artists, his impact on Indian and global music is immeasurable. As we bid farewell, his beats remain immortal, guiding generations to come. Rest in rhythm, Ustad," she wrote on Instagram.

Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease, in a San Francisco hospital early Monday. He was 73. His last rites are expected to be held soon. His death was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, speaking on behalf of the family.

