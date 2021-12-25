"He was like a big teddy bear" Ananya Panday on international boxer Mike Tyson

Student of the year 2 star Ananya Panday is busy with her new film Liger's shooting, the movie is going to really special because the legendary boxer, Mike Tyson is going to make cameo in the film. When the actress was asked about her shooting experience with Mike Tyson, she said “He’s such a great guy. I am not going to lie, I was a bit scared to interact with him given his persona and boxing brilliance. It can get unnerving. We have grown up watching his bouts. Contrary to his overwhelming image, he was extremely chilled out and funny. He was like a big teddy bear.”

Hollywood stars appearing in the Hindi cinema is not new, earlier Will Smith and Sylvester Stallone had also made their grand comeo in the Hindi films. And now legendary boxer who won the world heavyweight boxing championship, will be soon seen in Ananya Panday's starrer Liger.

Liger is an upcoming Indian sports action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The movie is going to be in Telugu and Hindi languages. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the leading roles and soon going to release in the year 2022.