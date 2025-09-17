‘He Was Scared I’d Reveal the Truth’: Dhanashree Verma Responds to Rumours of Cheating on Ex-Husband Yuzvendra Chahal (Watch)

Dhanashree Verma who was married to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got officially separated few months back has now slowly opening about the rumours and allegations that were made on her during that period. Verma who is a part of reality sow Rise and Fall addressed rumours of her cheating on Yuzi. In recent episode one of her fellow contestant Arbaz Patel ask Dhanashree about did she really cheat on her now ex-husband Yuzi . At first she said that, she don't want to talk about that and remain silent.

Dhanashree Said, "They will spread all kinds of lie...he had a fear that what if I open my mouth, they will make me mum. If I start telling you all the truth then you will feel like this show is nothing." ( Woh toh failayenge na, faltu baat. Unko darr hai na ke main munh na khol do toh dabayenge na. Main bata doongi na ek-ek baat, aapko yeh show peanuts lagega.)

Dhanashree on RJ Mahvash

Dhanashree chose not to comment on RJ Mahvash and said, "Yeh sab jo divorce ki baatein chal rahi hain, vo bilkul hi banai gayi cheezein hain. Maine usko already peeche chhod diya hai." Talking about the negative PR earlier in show Verma said that everyone has their own respect and to clean you image you should neve let some one down.

On Viral T-shirt

Dhanashree told Humans of Bombay that she was aware that she would be blamed for divorce, but Chahal walking out of court with this t-shirt came as a surprise for her. She said "You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this." Further slaming his stunt she said "Arey bhai WhatsApp kar dete T-shirt kyu pehena." (Should have WhatsApp instead of wearing T-shir