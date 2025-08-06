"He was the most sensitive filmmaker": Guru Dutt's granddaughters, R. Balki attend special evening celebrating genius of legendary actor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 : Legendary actor and director Guru Dutt gave the film industry some of its most unforgettable classics. His unique storytelling, groundbreaking filmmaking style, and the deep emotions he brought to the screen continue to inspire filmmakers and movie lovers around the world. Though Guru Dutt passed away many decades ago, his legacy continues to live on through his timeless work.

Marking the centenary celebrations of legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt, a special retrospective of his iconic films will be held across India in August.

From August 8 to 10, over 250 cinemas across India will screen the newly restored versions of Guru Dutt's masterpieces, including Pyaasa, Aar Paar, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi aur Ghulam, Kagaz Ke Phool, Mr. & Mrs. 55, and Baaz.

Ultra Media & in association with NFDC-NFAI, hosted a special evening celebrating the genius of Guru Dutt, which was attended by his granddaughters Karuna Dutt and Gouri Dutt, filmmakers R Balki, Sudhir Mishra, Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media, Prakash Magdum, Managing Director of National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and actress Divya Dutta.

Talking about the initiative, Karuna said, "We are very happy that even after so many years, his work and films are being remembered. So, it is a feeling of great happiness and excitement because we are also getting a chance to see his films on the big screen."

Gouri added, "I think it is a very emotional and sentimental moment for the family because even now, when we meet, everyone remembers him with a lot of love. So, the celebration of their work and films has a lot of sentimental value for us. We are also very happy and very excited."

"I have actually tried to make a film as a tribute to him. He was the most sensitive filmmaker that we have ever had...Many people, including young ones who haven't discovered it, likely only watched 10 minutes of something on an OTT platform, will sit in a theatre and watch this film, it will teach, it will give a new perspective on how the world was," shared R. Balki on talking about the entire initiative.

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra shared, "It means a lot to me. The reason we came to the cinema, he taught us. Every shot that we take, we remember him. Everything that we do is because of him. So, I mean, it's fantastic. His work has been restored."

"People should watch Guru Duttji's film. And they don't get a place to watch it. Especially on a big screen. That's why we thought people should watch the film on a big screen. That's why this festival is held, " said Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media.

Prakash Magdum, Managing Director, NFDC, said, "Guru Dutt ji is a great artist of Indian cinema. We are celebrating his 100th birthday. His 6 films are being restoredNational Film Archive of India, National Film Development Corporation, Ministry of Information Broadcasting. We have a big project of restoration. It's called the National Film Heritage Mission. All our Indian films are being digitised and restored. These iconic films are being restored."

"For me, Guru Dutt ji is a master class. I love his movies and I am so delighted and happy that those classics are being shown on big screen," said actress Divya Dutta.

This curated event invites cinephiles, film students, and new-age viewers to experience the poetic depth, visual brilliance, and timeless storytelling of Guru Dutt in 4K clarity. Leading the lineup is Pyaasa (1957), often regarded as one of the greatest Indian films ever made. The film portrays a disillusioned poet navigating a materialistic world, featuring soul-stirring music and poetic depth that still resonates today. Aar Paar (1954) is a stylish Bombay noir, blending romance, suspense, and unforgettable songs into a gripping tale of crime and redemption.

This centenary retrospective, diligently curated by Ultra Media, is a tribute to the maestro and promises to be a rare opportunity for cinephiles to revisit the timeless vision and poetic storytelling that made Guru Dutt one of Indian cinema's greatest legends.

Ultra Media & Entertainment and NFDC hosted a special evening celebrating the genius of Guru Dutt, featuring a powerful conversation with Javed Akhtar, Hansal Mehta, and Bhawanaa Somayaa, followed by the premiere of the beautifully restored 4K version of Pyaasa.

