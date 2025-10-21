"He was very energetic and positive": Madhur Bhandarkar pays heartfelt tribute to Asrani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Director and screenwriter Madhur Bhandarkar mourned the demise of veteran actor Asrani, recalling that "he was very energetic and positive."

Speaking to ANI, Bhandarkar shared, "...We have been watching the movies of Govardhan Asrani ji since childhood...I never got the opportunity to work with him, but whenever I met him, he was very energetic and positive..."

He added, "Govardhan Asrani ji's contribution to Indian cinema was enormous. He played various roles. His comedy timing was great."

Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, passed away on Monday at the age of 84. A fixture of Hindi cinema for more than five decades, Asrani has surely left behind an irreplaceable legacy built on laughter and impeccable comic timing.

Born on January 1, 1940, in Jaipur, Asrani grew up in a middle-class Sindhi family. His father ran a carpet business, but young Govardhan had little interest in trade. Instead, he found his calling in the performing arts. He completed his schooling at St. Xavier's School and later graduated from Rajasthan College, all while supporting himself by working as a voice artist in Jaipur.

It was during his college years that Asrani's fascination with acting began to take shape. From 1960 to 1962, he trained under 'Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar' before joining the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune in 1964, a decision that would soon shape the course of his life.

Asrani made his debut in 1967 with 'Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan,' where he played the friend of actor Biswajeet. He went on to appear in several Gujarati films as a lead actor before finding his footing in Hindi cinema.

Among his many memorable performances are those in 'Chupke Chupke,' 'Chhoti Si Baat,' 'Rafoo Chakkar,' 'Bawarchi,' 'Koshish,' and 'Mere Apne,' films that remain as delightful to watch today as when they were first released.

Asrani's work earned him numerous honours, including two Filmfare Awards for Best Comedian, but perhaps his greatest achievement was his ability to make audiences laugh without malice, something few actors could do so naturally.

He is survived by his wife, Manju Asrani, his sister, and nephew. The couple had no children.

