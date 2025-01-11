'He Was Very Well Prepared', Tom Holland’s Father Confirms Engagement to Zendaya

The news of Zendaya and Tom Holland's official engagement has taken over the internet, with pictures of Zendaya flaunting her engagement ring going viral across social media. In a recent Patreon post, Tom's father, Dominic, shared insights into the couple's engagement. While he didn't reveal all the details about the proposal, he did open up about Tom’s thoughtful approach to popping the question.

Tom, as Dominic described, meticulously planned the engagement, making it clear that it wasn't a spur-of-the-moment decision. "Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared," Dominic wrote. "He had purchased a ring, spoken with her father, and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out—when, where, how, what to say, what to wear."

Tom proposed sometime between Christmas and New Year's Eve. Since then, Zendaya has been spotted flaunting her engagement ring on several occasions. She wore it to the recent Golden Globes 2025 and, more recently, a viral clip surfaced of her admiring the ring at a screening of The Challengers.