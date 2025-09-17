“He Will Die”: Jackie Shroff Shares a Video of an Ambulance Stuck in Mumbai Traffic

Mumbai traffic spares no one, and this time, it is actor Jackie Shroff who found himself in the middle of it. The actor posted a video capturing a tense traffic jam, with an ambulance stuck right in front of his car. “Raaste pe hi dum tod dega...Toh road banana chahiye ya inn log ko samajha chahiye, aage driver log ko,” he simply said, shedding light on civic sense, the need for disciplined driving and driving ethics.

He posted the video recently, and the audiences have already started coming out in support. One netizen wrote, “Nice guide sir,” and another wrote, “Dada road quality k liye bhi video banao khadde itni hai adha Traffic usse he hojata hai phir Ambulance se Leke sab kuch aatak jata hai..”Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie Shroff was last seen in Tanvi The Great. He is now coming up in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and he also has King in the pipeline.