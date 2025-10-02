"He would talk only about music...," Pandit Chhannulal Mishra's daughter after music legend's demise

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 : Renowned classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passed away on Thursday morning after a prolonged battle with health-related issues, his daughter Namrata Mishra said.

The singer, who used to live with his daughter, Namrata, took his last breath at her residence in Mirzapur. The maestro's last rites will be performed with full state honours at Manikarnika Ghat on Thursday evening.

Speaking to ANI, Namrata said that her father remained unwell for a long time before his demise.

"He was admitted to the ICU for at least 12 days at BHU. He was also admitted to the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital for two days for supervision. The doctors had already said that there wouldn't be much improvement in his health as his age-related issues had worsened. They asked us to bring him back home, where all the arrangements were made for his dressing and treatment. For the past two days, he wasn't able to speak or open his eyes" Namrata said.

She further said that the singer's mortal remains will first be taken to their ancestral home, while her brother, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra's only son, has left for Varanasi, where the final rites will be carried out.

Namrata Mishra also spoke about certain family disputes, adding that he was upset about the issues for a long time.

"His daily routine was exemplary. Everything he said held a lesson. When he was still conscious, he would talk only about music," she said.

The late singer who hailed from Banaras was an exponent of the Banaras gharana school of Hindustani classical music, especially Khayal and Purab Ang.

Meanwhile, the family has received support from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the administration.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah used to call my father on his birthday, on Independence Day and also when his health deteriorated. The District Magistrate of Mirzapur, as well as the Commissioner of Police, were always worried about my father's health. Both of them have reached out to me and assured me that my father's mortal remains will be taken with full state honours till the Manikarnika Ghat," she added.

The family received a call from the Chief Minister's Office and was extended full support for the singer's final rites. "Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been here since morning and are providing support," Namrata Mishra added.

Meanwhile, the neighbours of Pandit Chhannulal Mishra have been mourning his demise. "He grew up over here and learned music. There is no other artist like him. He was a very good man. It is a very sad incident," one of them said.

In a decades-spanning career, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra received several honours, including the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Naushad Award, and the Yash Bharati Award.

The Government of India honoured him with the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2010 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2020.

He was also awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship.

