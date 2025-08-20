Health Scare on Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Set Not Linked to Shoot Conditions; Cause Revealed

A few days ago, several members of the crew working on the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar in Leh fell ill, prompting immediate medical attention. While early reports suggested that poor food quality or cost-cutting on set may have been responsible, local authorities have since confirmed that the incident was part of a wider chicken contamination issue reported across Leh. The matter was unrelated to the food or facilities provided by the film’s production. A source said, "This is one of the biggest films in production right now. Why would there be any need for cost cutting at all? Leh is an incredibly difficult terrain to shoot. This is a unit of over 300 people. There was a local contamination issue which led to this. It is horrible that such ridiculous rumours are floating."

Insiders associated with the project stressed that worker safety has always been a priority. “Health, hygiene, and crew safety have consistently been treated as top priorities. Additional precautions and stricter supplier checks are now in place, even as the unit has resumed work," the source added

The film is now in its last leg of shoot. On being prodded, the source said, “We have another few weeks of shoot left here. We will wrap and be back in Mumbai by mid-September." Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film hits theatres on December 5.