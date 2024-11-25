"Heart, mind and soul, all blossomed": Anupam Kher shares his experience of meeting Gulzar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared his experience of meeting legendary lyricist Gulzar at a airport recently and expressed his gratitude towards him for his "love and encouragement".

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared a series of pictures and video featuring him with Gulzar. "The pages of an open book keep turning... Whether the wind blows or not, the days keep changing.... Yesterday at the airport, heart, mind and soul, all blossomed. His personality is something like this. Thank you very much Gulzar Saab for your love and encouragement. May the Lord grant you long and healthy life!, "Kher wrote in the caption."

In the video Gulzar also signed his book '89 Autumns of Poems: Selected, Neglected, Suspected' written by him with a special message for Kher.

Sampooran Singh Kalra, also known as Gulzar, has penned several memorable and iconic songs in Hindi cinema. He started his career as a lyricist with the film 'Kabuliwala', starring Balraj Sahni.

He has penned songs and scripts in numerous films, and also directed several acclaimed feature films including 'Maachis', 'Aandhi', 'Mausam', 'Khushboo', 'Parichay' and 'Koshish'.

The legendary lyricist and poet was honoured with the Jnanpith Award in February this year.

Talking about Kher, he is currently receiving praise for his role in 'Vijay 69'.'Vijay 69' tells the heartwarming story of a 69-year-old man named Vijay who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon.

Directed by Akshay Roy, the YRF Entertainment film, was released on Netflix on November 8.

