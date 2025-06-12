"Heartbroken": From Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar to Sunny Deol, Bollywood celebs express grief over Gujarat plane crash

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 12 : The Air India flight AI171, departing from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, London, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday while carrying 242 passengers. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda, Sunny Deol, Janhvi Kapoor and others, have expressed grief over the Air India plane crash incident in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi wrote, "Shaken by the news of the Air India flight crash that took place shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The weight of such tragedies is impossible to put into words. Praying deeply for the passengers, the crew, and every family waiting for answers tonight."

Sunny Deol wrote on X, "Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying with all my heart for survivors may they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time."

"Can't imagine the pain of the family members of the ill fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time," Parineeti Chopra wrote on X.

Riteish Deshmukh was also shocked by the tragic incident and wrote on X, "Absolutely heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

Taking to X, Randeep Hooda wrote, "Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Hoping for survivors and strength for the rescue teams. May the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to endure this immense loss."

"Prayers for Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad after take off to London," wrote Sonu Sood, adding, "I have a feeling we will have survivors. Om Sai Ram #airindiacrash"

Akshay Kumar expressed grief, saying, "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time"

Karan Johar took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Devastating news about the ill fated AIR INDIA flight .... Information of lives lost and injured is still coming in... am praying for all onboard ... my thoughts and prayers for the families and loved ones of the passengers onboard...."

"The news of the Ahmedabad plane crash is extremely sad and painful. I pray to God for everyone's safety, may God provide strength to all the affected families in this time of crisis," Kangana Ranaut wrote on X.

Legendary actor Anupam Kher wrote on X, "Disbelief... Shock...... Helplessness..... Sadness.. #PlaneCrash #AirIndia #Ahmedabad"

According to an Air India statement, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating as Flight AI-171, departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm IST with 242 people on board, including crew.

"The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information," the airline said in a statement.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that a team has been rushed to the spot for investigation. "On 12th Jun, 2025, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew," said a senior DGCA official.

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an LTC with 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience, the official said.

As per Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Runway 23 at 1339 IST (0809 UTC). It gave a mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC."Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," the official added.

Meanwhile, expressing sadness over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is "heartbreaking" beyond words.

He said he is in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," PM Modi said in a post on X.

