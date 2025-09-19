Heartbroken to hear about Robo Shankar's passing, says cricketer Irfan Pathan

Chennai, Sep 19 Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan on Friday condoled the death of well known Tamil film actor Robo Shankar, whose sudden demise on Thursday plunged the entire Tamil film industry in gloom.

Taking to his X timeline, ace cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote, "Heartbroken to hear about Robo Shankar’s passing. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family."

It may be recalled that Irfan Pathan had made his acting debut in the Tamil film industry with the Tamil film 'Cobra', of which actor Robo Shankar too was a part.

Earlier on Friday, scores of top stars and politicians including Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay condoled the death of the comedian and actor.

Vijay, in his condolence message, said, "I am shocked and saddened to learn of the demise of my dear friend Robo Shankar. From the small screen to the silver screen, he etched out a unique place for himself with his sense of humour.He was a gentleman who would be affectionate towards everyone. I extend my deepest condolences to the friends and family of the late actor. I pray to God that his soul rests in peace."

For the unaware, well known Tamil film actor and comedian Robo Shankar, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here in the city for a complex abdominal condition passed away on Thursday.

He was 46 years old.

Robo Shankar is survived by his wife Priyanka and his daughter Indraja, who acted alongside actor Vijay in his blockbuster film 'Bigil'.

GEM hospital, where the actor was treated, in a medical bulletin said, "Mr. Robo Sankar was admitted to GEM Hospital, Perungudi, Chennai, on 16th September 2025 in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition. He was managed in the critical care unit with intensive medical management. Despite the best efforts of our multidisciplinary team, his condition deteriorated rapidly. He was declared dead on 18th September 2025 at 9.05 PM."

